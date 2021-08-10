Families gathered in a town park to celebrate the return of live music.

Stamford Town Council hosted its first outdoor event since the start of the pandemic at the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Singers Chloe Lorentzen, Charity Stow and Nath Wilson each took to the stage on the bandstand to entertain the crowds.

Around 150 people gathered to enjoy a picnic and the welcome return of live entertainment after many months of lockdowns.

Town councillor Andy Croft is chairman of the council's events committee.

He said: "It was our first outdoor event since the pandemic and it went very well.

"It attracted people from across the board and everyone seemed to be having a good time."

The success of Sunday's event paves the way for more live entertainment in the coming months.

Andy hopes the council will be able to stage more musical performances at the bandstand in the coming weeks if performers can find a gap in their schedules.

He added: "Since I took over the events committee, we have had to cancel everything that was planned, so it's nice to get back to holding events, even on a smaller scale."

