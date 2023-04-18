Artists switched their quiet studios for the busy centre of Stamford.

Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, teamed up with street artist Korp to bring his festival KorpFest to the town.

Twelve urban artists and muralists - with one aged just 14 - painted ‘live’ which attracted a crowd of observers on Sunday (April 16).

Sam Roddam and Korp. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford artist Paul Kneen described the experience as 'surreal'.

He said: "It can be intimidating. When I paint in my studio if something goes wrong there is no one there to see.

"When you know people are watching you don't want anything to go wrong, even though it always does, so it is in the front of your mind."

Cur 5 from Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Passers-by also got the chance to have a go themselves on a doodle wall.

It was an increase on last year's 500 people with more than 2,000 estimated to have looked at the artwork or been involved.

Sam Roddan, from Art Pop-Up, described the day as "amazing".

"It built on last year's success," she said.

Korpfest in Red Lion Square, Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

"There was a great mixture of locals coming out to see as well as visitors.

"The artwork was absolutely incredible - there was something for everyone."

One of the most popular pieces was artist Nycef's painting of the town bridge.

Coliham Alkan and Zeynep having a go. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Artist Korp, from Peterborough, also brought his doodled-on car.

The event was funded by South Kesteven District Council for the second time.

Sam, who hopes to make the event annual, said it wouldn't have been possible without the £6,353 grant.