This is little Ted.

He is a pug crossed with a chihuahua and is two-years-old. He is a smashing boy, full of energy and loves everyone.

Ted knows his basic manners and if you make him sit first he will take treats nicely. He walks nicely on his lead but Ted’s favourite thing is to be outside playing. He loves to run around and even with his little legs he does zoomies at ninety miles an hour!

Three Counties Dog Rescue is looking for a home for Ted

Athough he has a lot of energy, once he has had a good run around he likes to have tummy tickles and cuddles.

If you think that Ted could be your happy go lucky companion call Three Counties Dog Rescue on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm). Leave a message and contact number if you can’t get through.

You can see more of Ted at www.threecountiesdogrescue.org