A traditional fatstock show celebrated the hard work of farmers.

Old and young poured into Uppingham Market Square today (Wednesday, November 22) to examine the finest livestock put forward in the annual Uppingham Fatstock Show.

Cancelled only by war, outbreaks of foot and mouth disease and the covid pandemic, this is the 116th show since the tradition began in 1889.

Organisers were busy last night setting up the pens, and began welcoming animals and farmers before the sun came up this morning.

Committee member Andrew Leech said: “It is important for the farmers to show off their best stock and benefits the town with tourists and visitors.”

He added: “The best thing is actually seeing the animals face-to-face and knowing where your food is coming from.

The market place at Uppingham was a busy scene. Photo: Alan Walters

“People see food in packets at supermarkets, but these farmers are the ones spending the time - it’s their livelihoods.”

Hundreds of animals were judged, including many breeds of cattle, pigs and sheep.

Chairperson Charlie Mason was impressed with the quality of livestock, most of which was from Rutland.

“It is a spectacular event and it is something different,” he said.

Harley Woodward and Harley Moss at the sheep pens. Photo: Alan Walters

Adding that when you look back at old photographs, apart from fashion, nothing has changed from 100 years ago to now.

George Scott, 28, is the youngest member of the Uppingham Fatstock Show committee, and is a third generation farmer.

Having attended the show since he was a child, he is passionate about keeping the tradition going.

“I 100 per cent want to be here in 30 years,” he said.

Some of the entries were dressed for the season. Photo: Alan Walters

“The future of farming is very uncertain but the longer we can be here the better.”

Barrowden farmer Jamie Wild explained that a year of preparation goes into getting the animals ready for the show.

“It’s not just something that happens overnight,” he said.

Ian Balmer and Shaun Sutton with the raffle. Photo: Alan Walters

Regular exhibitor Alan Little’s farm has been hit by tuberculosis but he was still keen to attend and support – even without his cattle

“It is a unique and special event,” he said.

This year the committee also invested in new pens at a cost of more than £7,000 which allows the Uppingham Fatstock Show to be self-sufficient.

A pig at the Uppingham Fatstock Show

The Uppingham Fatstock Show

Festive sheep

The Uppingham Fatstock Show

The show is in its 116th year

Sheep in the pens

An inspection of the animals

Andrew Leech, Charlie Mason and Roger Jackson of the Uppingham Fatstock Show organising committee

Young farmer Archie Utting

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.