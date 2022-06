A lifeguard-patrolled beach will be open daily from tomorrow (Saturday) at Rutland Water.

The beach at Sykes Lane, Empingham, will have trained lifeguards on duty from 10am to 6pm at weekends and from midday to 5pm on weekdays.

Swimming is not allowed elsewhere at Rutland Water or outside the lifeguard patrols.

The reservoir is run and monitored by Anglian Water.