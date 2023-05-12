If you’re looking for a delicious meal within a stone’s throw of Rutland Water, then look no further than The Barnsdale.

The Signet Collection, which acquired the hotel formerly known as Barnsdale Lodge, recently completed a multi-million pound refurbishment of the 46 bedrooms and the restaurant, now called the 1760 brasserie. The name is a tribute to the year the original lodge was built but there is nothing old-fashioned about the menu.

It is a wet evening when we arrive for what we hope will be a delicious meal. A bright bar area with tables overlooking the courtyard awaits with a sumptuous cocktail menu, and there are lots of little nooks and crannies, perfect for a romantic meal for two or dining with friends.

The 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

A cosy log fire welcomes us into an intimate dining room with just six tables, glowing with candles on every table. Seated in the window, we enjoyed a crisp glass of white wine while looking out over the kitchen garden, where chefs are growing their own produce for use inside. Birds flit among the trees and the Rutland countryside beyond glows under a rainbow.

The menu promises an array of local ingredients and I opt for flamed Manton Farm asparagus, served with pecorino aioli and olive crumb to start, while my fiance Richard chose pea veloute with grilled focaccia. Both are a refreshing way to start the meal.

Pea velouté at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Flamed manton farm asparagus at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Our mains follow quickly. I have opted for roasted cod fillet and chorizo which is served on a bed of pearl barley and baby spinach with samphire and a lobster bisque. The fish melts delightfully in your mouth and the samphire offers the perfect salty kick.

Richard chose the grilled lamb rump with braised shoulder, served with wild garlic cream potato, a pea puree and lamb jus. He declares the potato the best he has eaten.

Roasted cod fillet and chorizo at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Grilled lamb rump and braised shoulder at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

There is no pressure to order dessert but as someone with a sweet tooth, I’d already eyed up the puddings menu online. If you’re full from the delicious mains, there is a selection of ice creams and sorbets and the mango sorbet that accompanied the mousse I’d chosen for dessert is the highlight of the dish.

Dark chocolate ganache at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Mango mousse at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Nothing is too much trouble for the staff who take the time to chat to other diners and don’t bat an eyelid when my fussy dining guest spots an ice cream he’d prefer to accompany his dark chocolate ganache dessert. They regularly ask whether we have everything we need but choose their moments carefully so they are not intrusive.

A rainbow shines over the garden, from the window at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

Editor Kerry Coupe at the 1760 brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland

All in all, the meal was perfect and I wouldn’t hesitate to go back. I’m particularly looking forward to the next developments in the refurbishment – the opening of a farm shop, where no doubt some of the produce grown in the hotel’s kitchen garden will be for sale, and the development of a spa are promised in the future.

It is certainly a new chapter for an iconic Rutland hotel.

Booking is recommended at https://www.barnsdalerutland.com/book-1760/ or by calling 01572 724678.

The brasserie is open for lunch from midday to 2pm, afternoon tea from 2.30pm to 4pm, and dinner from 6.30pm to 9pm.