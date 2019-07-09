‘Entry Level’ affordable homes for local residents are proposed on a controversial site in Morton, near Bourne.

Larkfleet Homes of Bourne proposes to build the 21 homes on 0.8ha of grazing land adjacent to Hill View Gardens.

The developer has revised proposals following a public consultation in 2016 , changing the layout and reducing the number of homes planned for the site west of Bourne Road.

The application said: “The scheme is a continuation of the affordable housing development of 20 new homes that has recently been completed.”

South Kesteven District Council in 2011 gave approval for 20 homes on the site, accepting it was an ‘exception site’ as the need for the homes could be shown.

Later, planning permission for 34 homes was refused, as was another scheme for 14 homes.

The latest plan, is for 21 ‘affordable homes’ consisting of six two-bed houses and 15 three-bed houses.

The application says the starter homes will contribute towards the “continued sustainability of the village.”

It also said: “The provision of some more affordable housing will certainly enhance the vitality of this local rural community.”

“The proposal is for a entry level exception site, for the provision of affordable housing and local needs housing.”

Under government regulations, such homes will be offered on various shared ownership or rental categories.

Sale on the open market is forbidden and the homes are only available to those with a connection to the village or its area, based on their place of birth, residence, family, or employment. Such restrictions are ‘in perpetuity.’

The application added: “The proposal meets all the criteria for an Entry Level site for affordable homes, whilst still be on the edge of a sustainable settle ment.

“The proposed mix will bring affordable rural housing to those who need it most, local people, those purchasing a home for the first time, and the elderly.”