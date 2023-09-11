A tireless training regime, fit around a full-time job, has produced two world championship medals for a Rutland-based paddler.

South Africa-born kayaker Edgar Boehm won gold and bronze for Great Britain at the 2023 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships, in Denmark.

Racing over an 18km course, he picked up a bronze medal in the individual K1 in the 45 to 49 year age group, and then teamed up with younger paddler Juan Abellanas the following day to claim gold in the 35 to 39 K2 (doubles) category.

Edgar took his career tally of masters world medals to four with the gold and bronze from Denmark.

“I felt like my training had gone really well and my preparation was on track, so if I hadn’t got a medal it would have been disappointing,” said Edgar.

“I appreciate the gold, and to win with someone else is always great, but the bronze has its own value as well.

“One of the (K1) guys in that race was my old training partner so I had to beat him! It was a much harder race for me which I really enjoyed.

“When you go to these races you want to be pushed to the limit and we got that.”

Edgar is pipped to K1 silver at the line by a Spanish rival

Edgar represented South Africa in the kayak as a junior - winning a world championship bronze in 1995 and World Cup gold the same year - and also in the masters age group category, where he won two further global medals.

He and wife Michell decided to travel and moved to England in 2019 before settling in Langham the following year, to be near to friends.

“When we left Cape Town there was a major drought and you could only use 50 litres of water a day,” he recalled.

“So when we arrived in the UK and it rained for three of four days we were overjoyed. When it then rained for the next week and a half it was ‘okay that’s enough now.”

Now 46, Edgar pulled on the Great Britain vest for the first time last year, competing at masters level at last year’s world championships in Portugal.

Edgar (right) on the podium with his fellow K1 medallists

After a disappointing set of results, he decided to prepare better for this year’s event in Denmark and it paid off.

As an amateur sport, Edgar has to fund much of his sport himself, and crowbar training in around a full-time job as assistant dispatch manager with a pharmaceuticals company.

A typical day begins with fitness training at around 4.15am before leaving for work two hours later.

After a 3pm finish, Edgar then commutes an hour to the River Nene for some training in the boat before returning home around 6pm.

Edgar aims to fit in two such sessions a day for six days, and then allows himself the luxury of one on a Sunday.

“At my age I don’t recover as well as I used to so I may miss one or two,” he said.

“I’ve been training since I was 16 or 17 so I know if I wake up in the morning and the muscles are screaming at me, I know the difference between if I’m feeling lazy or if it’s time for a break.”

He added: “My wife sacrifices a lot – she appreciates that the canoe is my thing.”