A talk will delve into the history of a hidden Tudor palace.

Historian and broadcaster, Dr Jonathan Foyle, will give a lecture on Saturday (November 11) in Collyweston, where historians and archaeologists are researching the lost palace of King Henry VIII’s grandmother.

The lecture follows research into the Collyweston home of Lady Margaret Beaufort, mother of King Henry VII and grandmother of King Henry VIII.

Jonathan Foyle

The whereabouts of the now destroyed palace has been a mystery for many years, but research and survey work has identified a complex series of below-ground structures that appear to confirm the location of the site.

More information on the palace will be revealed at the talk in St Andrew’s Church.

Although the precise layout of the palace has yet to be established, Dr Foyle’s lecture will discuss what palaces such as this would have looked like on the inside, how they were designed and used by later monarchs, including King Henry VIII who visited Collyweston several times during his reign.

For more information visit the Collyweston Historical Society website.