Locations for four parklets featuring sun loungers and bar-type seating are being sought by a council – and Stamford has not been ruled out.

The parklets, which cost £62,000, attracted criticism when they were installed in Louth early last year.

They were removed from the town eight months ago after a poor reception from locals who felt they were in the wrong place and vandalism which saw them ripped up and dumped in an alley. Anti-parklet graffiti was daubed across a nearby road.

A parklet which Lincolnshire County Council needs to find a new home for.

The parklets were part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Active Travel Scheme, an initiative aimed at improving pedestrian and cycle access and promoting healthier living.

Only two were ever installed in Louth before their removal but the council is now looking at several potential new sites.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “We’re currently considering several potential next phases of the experimental scheme, including what to do next with the seating units.

“We’re looking at several locations where they might end up to serve communities in the county, including various options within our walking and cycling infrastructure plans.”

Parklets were originally installed in Louth.

Coun Davies said one option would be to use the parklets in coastal areas but added that no areas have been ruled out.

He said: “At present, no firm decisions as to where they will be utilised has been made as we’re still considering all options.”

Despite the challenges, the council said it is committed to promoting active travel. However it has been warned that government funding for such initiatives could be slashed by up to 75 per cent in the next round.