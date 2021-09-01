Anyone could be forgiven for thinking that setting up a ballet company as a pandemic hits would be disastrous.

Not so for Maggie Skinner and Henri Tatton, who launched Lincolnshire Youth Ballet in April 2020.

“We set up the company to showcase the incredible talent we have in this region,” said Maggie, principal of Stamford’s Welland School of Dancing. “Little did we know the scale of appetite for it.”

Lincolnshire Youth Ballet company performed Cinderella (50769212)

After three rounds of auditions, 43 students aged eight to 18 were selected for three weeks of rehearsals, ending with two well-received performances of Cinderella at Stamford Corn Exchange in August. The traditional interpretation used the original music by composer Prokoviev and costumes on loan from Central School of Ballet.

Maggie admitted to being apprehensive about condensing the usual six months of rehearsals into three weeks, but thanks to their bright attitude and rehearsals with two professional ballet dancers, the students were prepared.

The next auditions begin in October. Email: info@lincolnshireyouthballet.co.uk for details.