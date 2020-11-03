Burghley Park near Stamford to remain open during second lockdown
Published: 14:00, 03 November 2020
Burghley Park near Stamford will remain open during the second lockdown so that people can continue to use it for exercise.
The gates and car park will be open from 7am until 6pm and entry remains free, but during the lockdown people are urged to use common sense and not travel from outside the local area to visit.
The visitor toilets will be closed, but The Garden Shed will continue to provide takeaway snacks and drinks.