Former Casterton College pupil Bili Jean releases song inspired by lockdown life
Published: 10:00, 15 August 2020
A 20-year-old student has released a song inspired by her lifestyle in lockdown.
Bili Jean, who attends the Academy of Contemporary Music in London, returned home to Stamford when lockdown was introduced.
With spare time on her hands she created music which was written, recorded and produced at home.
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)