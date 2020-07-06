Home   News   Article

Barbers and hairdressers go back to work in Stamford after lockdown rules eased on Super Saturday (July 4)

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:11, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:12, 06 July 2020

Barbers and hairdressers got back to work on Saturday with an early start for those keen to get clipped after four months of lockdown.

Staff at Melvyn Patrick barbers in Ironmonger Street, Stamford, opened the doors early and greeted their first three appointments at 6.45am.

Customers were given temperature checks and staff, who have had special training in new safety procedures, wore face shields to protect them against the potential spread of Covid-19.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE