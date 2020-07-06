Barbers and hairdressers got back to work on Saturday with an early start for those keen to get clipped after four months of lockdown.

Staff at Melvyn Patrick barbers in Ironmonger Street, Stamford, opened the doors early and greeted their first three appointments at 6.45am.

Customers were given temperature checks and staff, who have had special training in new safety procedures, wore face shields to protect them against the potential spread of Covid-19.