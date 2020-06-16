Stamford: Malcolm Sargent pupil Lola wins third place in BBC Radio 2 500 Words competition with story about a fly
Published: 11:38, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 11:43, 16 June 2020
An imaginative tale about a fly has bagged a schoolgirl third place in a national BBC writing competition.
Lola Butler, aged 10, was inspired to pen her story ‘Shoo!’ after coming across one of the dead insects and examining it under a microscope in her Stamford home.
She has now entered the BBC Radio 2 500 Words competition four times so was over the moon to receive a call from presenter Zoe Ball live on air.
