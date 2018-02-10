Lollipop lady (or man) to make comeback at Deepings school after mum’s campaign

A mother of two from Deeping St James has won her fight for better road safety measures outside a village school.

Emily Elliott launched an online petition for a pedestrian crossing at Linchfield Community Primary School in Crowson Way before bringing her concerns to parish and district councillors last December.

I’m very happy with the outcome as we are getting a safe place to cross for the children and that is all that I really wanted Emily Elliott, from Deeping St James

Now county highways and road safety officers have responded by agreeing to bring back a school crossing patrol and the recruitment process is now under way.

Emily said: “I’m very happy with the outcome as we are getting a safe way to cross for the children and that is all I really wanted.

“Linchfield is situated on a corner, making it extremely difficult to cross the road on the busy school runs.

“An advisory 20mph limit is already in place but this is regularly ignored by drivers, leaving children between the ages two and 11 to trying to cross this busy road safely to get both to and from school.

“Linchfield used to have a lollipop lady for many years but due to funding cuts, Lincolnshire County Council made the decision to remove her.”

Emily’s successful efforts were backed by Deeping St James Parish Council chairman coun Andrew Bowell who said: “Emily attended our council meeting in December and spoke to us about her campaign to try and tackle the problem of children crossing Crowson Way.

“Personally, I believe that a school crossing patrol will help to ensure that children can cross safely.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman pointed out that the former lollipop lady stepped down and was not axed because of funding cuts.

Following her departure, the need for one was reviewed and the site did not meet the criteria, so there was not an immediate replacement.

However, the criteria have since changed and the location is now eligible, hence the decision to recruit a new crossing patrol.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Helping children get to school safely is a priority for us.

“With that in mind, we are looking to recruit a new school crossing patrol for Linchfield Primary School after the previous post-holder chose to step down.

“This is a role that can make a real difference to the community and I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch.”

John Siddle, of Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “The school crossing patrol vacancy at Linchfield Community Primary School is currently being advertised, with the closing date being Monday, February 19.

“Our hope is that a suitable person responds to that and we can fill the vacancy as soon as possible.”

DIY SOS transforms school

Richard is ‘inspirational music leader’

New classsroom project given permission at Deepings school