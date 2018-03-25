Lollypoppers needed for Deeping St James primary school

The headteacher of a Deeping St James school and a county councillor are asking villagers to consider becoming a lollipop person.

A school crossing patrol vacancy at Linchfield Community Primary School is still open despite a successful campaign, including an online petition, to help children cross Crowson Way where the school is based.

In a school newsletter earlier this month, headteacher Selina Pacey said: “Unfortunately, Lincolnshire County Council has not been successful in appointing a school crossing patrol person which is a shame because this service is offered to keep our children safe.”

Deepings East county councillor Barry Dobson said: “We are looking for a willing person to carry out this very respected and worthwhile job that involves just an hour, per weekday, during term time to safeguard children.”

For more details, call Kay Taman on 01522 553417 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/jobs/