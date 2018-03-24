London calling for Stamford artist Sarah

A Stamford artist is celebrating after a piece of her work has been selected to feature in a major national exhibition.

Sarah Jennings, 49, of Exeter Gardens, will have her painting ‘The Old Shed’ on display at the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours exhibition at the Mall Galleries, London, between April 6 and 21.

The former solicitor, who works from a studio in the garden of her home, first started taking her painting seriously six years ago, and the news is the latest chapter in her success story. In 2016 and 2017 she had paintings on show at The Patchings Art Centre, Nottingham, as part of its arts festival, winning the prestigious Daler-Rowney and Caran D’Ache awards.

Sarah said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for me. To have my work hung alongside that of the talented members of the RI is an absolute privilege. This is my first London exhibition and the whole experience has just been wonderful so far. I really can’t wait for the exhibition to open.”

Sarah finds inspiration from Stamford and the surround area, and while she predominately paints landscapes, she has a particular affinity with the town’s allotments.

She said: “I love painting with acrylic paint and mixed media, which in my case might involve combining watercolour, acrylic paints and oil pastels. My painting, ‘The Old Shed’, was created using this technique and was very roughly based on some sketches I made near a friend’s allotment off Roman Bank.”

Anyone wishing to view the work can gain free admission by mentioning the Stamford Mercury at the gallery desk. The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm.