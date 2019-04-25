Keen runner Mark Buttress is to take on the London Marathon on Sunday - and will raising money for local charity Anna's Hope.

The 42-year-old graphic designer from Stamford who has his own business, Hue, in Ketton, runs four or five times a week and has already clocked up 326 miles since the beginning of the year.

It will be his 16th marathon.

Mark Buttress (9166679)

He said: "Although I have done the London Marathon twice before, I want to do it again this time so I can remember and enjoy it.

"The first time I was in too much pain!"

He chose the charity because he has a young daughter himself, and knows Anna's mum, Carole Hughes. Anna’s Hope was inspired by three-year-old Anna, who died from a brain tumour aged only three years.

Mark's running vest (9166733)

Mark aims to raise £2,500 for the charity.

As well as supporting children being treated for brain tumours and their parents, Anna's Hope helps to provide neuro-rehabilitation therapy comprising physiotherapists, speech and language therapists and an occupational therapist for young patients.

Mark said: "A donation of £30 funds one week's specialist neuro-rehabilitation therapy for a child, while £125 will cover a month's worth of this treatment.

Anna Hughes (9165895)

"Businesses who use my design company have been very supportive, and people can still make donations to help push me up to my target."

To find out more about supporting Anna's Hope through Mark's marathon run, click here.

