The world’s longest-running religious television programmes was recorded in Stamford on Monday evening.

The Songs of Praise cameras arrived at St Martin’s Church for the first time since the 1970s and a large and enthusiastic congregation packed out the church.

They sang 12 hymns including Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence, All People That On Earth Do Dwell, Living Lord, Now Thank We All Our God and The Day Thou Gavest Lord Is Ended.

Photo: David Pearson

Karen Hannah, one of the producers, said: “It was a really good evening.

“We had a congregation of very enthusiastic and good singers.

“It was a really nice mix of people and everybody was chatting and getting along.

The choir get ready. Photo: David Pearson

“The conductor was Tori Longdon and this was her first time conducting on Songs of Praise so we were wondering how she would get on.

“She was fantastic and seemed to engage with everyone .

“The organist was Nigel Stark.”

Conductor Tori Longdon talking to the congregation. Photo: David Pearson

Karen said she wanted to thank everyone for coming and also St Martin’s Church.

Despite suffering from a few technical difficulties with the sound and lighting, the rest of the recording went without a hitch and still finished on time.

It was also a squeeze trying to fit everyone inside the church.

The church was packed. Photo: David Pearson

Some of the music recorded at St Martin’s will be put together into an episode to be broadcast on September 1, with others going out at varied times.

Burghley House is featuring in September’s episode with Aled Jones.

To purchase our photos from the recording, visit www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p133010525.

