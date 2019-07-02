One of the longest-running TV programmes in the world is being recorded in Stamford next week.

Songs of Praise coming is coming to St Martin's Church in High Street St Martin's on Monday and this particular episode will be fronted by Aled Jones.

Karren Hannah, one of the Songs of Praise producers, said: “We’re really looking forward to coming to Stamford.

St Martin's Church, High Street St Martin's, Stamford. Photo: SM191109_014ow.jpg. (13242470)

“We’re doing two things: a music recording on July 15 and then a programme based around Burghley House.

“The music that we record in Stamford will go into that which will be broadcast on September 1.

“We’ve got two different crews working together and it will all fit to make a programme of music with features and interviews, which people recognise as Songs of Praise.

“The church authorities have been really lovely and welcoming.

"We've been working with the organist, Nigel Stark, and they've got two organs: a pipe organ and a digital one.

"We're inviting people from all over Stamford to come and sing with us."

The hymns have been chosen to reflect the traditional style of worship at St Martin's and include: 'All people that on earth do dwell', 'Now thank we all our God', 'The day thou gavest' and 'Teach me, my God and king'.

The recording will be under the direction of up and coming conductor, Victoria Longdon, and begins at 6.30pm and ends at 9.30pm.

Places can be booked by calling 0161 8737073 or emailing SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv