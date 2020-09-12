Take a trip back in time with this week's Mercury Memories:

10 years ago

Police seized more than 100 bottles and cans of alcohol from teenage drinkers last weekend. And now officers are warning young people that underage drinking will not be tolerated. Police say they will be cracking down on yobs found drunk and causing a nuisance in Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings. Young people could be fined and have their alcohol poured away. Officers in Stamford are already running regular weekend patrols in The Meadows and Bath Row to stamp out underage drinking and tackle problems caused by boy racers and anti-social behaviour. Police seized more than 100 bottles and cans from a group of about 30 teenagers on the playing field at Godsey Lane, Market Deeping, on Saturday evening.

Romans on horse back will be parading through Stamford as part of the Festival of History. Actors in historical dress will be invading the town for three days from Friday, October 1, to Sunday, October 3, for the first Festival of History. As part of the event, actors dressed in costumes from history across the ages, including pikemen and Second World War servicemen, will assemble their parade at The George Hotel at 10.30am on Saturday, October 2. Town councillor John Harvey (Con) urged people to support the march and Coun Harvey jokingly asked if the mayor would take the salute “dressed in suitable attire”. Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce and Stamford Town Partnership are organising the event with project manager Robina Hill at the helm. Robina said: “The parade is sure to be a huge spectacle and we hope as many people from the town will come down to have a look and support us on the day.

Organisers of the Riverside Music Festival are looking at introducing ticket-only admission at next year’s event. The Riverside Association of Music and Arts, which runs the popular annual festival during the first weekend in July, is considering asking visitors to buy a fixed-price ticket instead of making a voluntary donation. Director Jenny Collins said the event was run at a loss of £10,000 this year and suffered a similar loss last year and organisers needed to look at new ways of making it viable. She said: “We would rather ask people to pay for a ticket than not run the event at all. We did have a surplus in the bank from our event three years ago but that money has run out and the cupboard is bare. “It would be irresponsible if we didn’t look at all our options.” For the last two years, organisers have been asking for on-the-gate donations of £2 to help run it but Jenny said only a third of visitors do this. This year’s event attracted about 15,000 people. Jenny and fellow director Barbara Sandbach asked Stamford Town Council, which run The Meadows in Stamford where the event is held for permission to ticket the event. Directors have previously been told by the town council that it would take 50 per cent of the money raised through ticket sales. Barbara appealed to councillors to take a smaller percentage and said: “We could really do with all the money we can get.”

25 years ago