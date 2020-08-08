Lose yourself in nostalgia with the latest Mercury Memories feature
Published: 17:01, 08 August 2020
Take a stroll down Memory Lane with this week's Mercury Memories feature:
10 years ago
- Stamford Town Council is looking at introducing a bylaw to crack down on advertising boards.
Councillors have put forward the suggestion because they say Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council are not taking action against the problem.
Jonathan Smith
