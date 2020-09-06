Mercury Memories delves into the newspaper's archives once again
Published: 17:00, 06 September 2020
Take a peek into the past with Mercury Memories this week:
10 years ago
- A petition to save Stamford Museum is due to be submitted to Lincolnshire County Council this week. Stamford Town Council clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg hopes to have collected all the copies of the petition by today, which have more than 1,000 signatures in total. The petition will be presented to Lincolnshire County Council, which is proposing to close the museum with two others in the county in a bid to save £150,000. The town council is also working on putting together a feasibility study. Along with former museum curator John Smith, they want to create a trust which would take on responsibility for the museum. If the proposals are approved the museum will close on June 30.
- The competition has started, the visitors have arrived in their thousands but for Burghley Horse Trials director Elizabeth Inman and her team the hard work is far from over. There are a million and one things to do every year, from rounding up the deer to go into their temporary enclosure – a few escaped this year, to supervising the lowering of the level of the lake so that vehicles can cross it. There are 1,000 volunteers working on site, 500 caravans parked at the golf club, 200 staff radios that only work because of temporary phone masts and crash teams to prepare for any mishaps involving riders, horses and the public. A week ago one of Elizabeth’s main worries was the weather, with some atrocious downpours meaning the ground having to be protected from vehicles moving on site and the fear that gate numbers would be down. “If you want to work with horses there are not many good opportunities. I was very keen on riding but was not particularly competitive.” Elizabeth, who lives in Tickencote and who has been the event director since 2005, is obviously very proud to put together one of the top five three day events in the world, one that’s at the pinnacle of equestrian sport. The job has now become so huge that plans were already being made for the 2011 horse trials even before this one began.
- Traders will be invited to a meeting to discuss the problem of advertising boards in Stamford town centre. Stamford Town Council has invited representatives from South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to a meeting so they can hear what action can be taken against the problem. Both councillors and Mercury readers, including Kathleen Windsor, who is registered blind, have complained about the number of A-boards cluttering the High Street, Ironmonger Street and the passages and alleyways. Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said: “We are still trying to get the lead professional from South Kesteven District Council to commit in a meeting. “But we are intending for the meeting to be an open meeting so businesses can attend. The town council wants to explore the legality of introducing a bylaw to charge businesses for having an A-board, but traders have hit out at this idea with many saying it would put them out of business.
