The Mercury publishes its Mercury Memories every week, thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust
Published: 12:00, 23 February 2020
10 years ago
A historical re-enactment could be staged in Stamford in October if organisers get the go-ahead.
Stamford Town Partnership is looking for nearly £20,000 of funding from Lincolnshire County Council and Lottery funding scheme Awards for All to fund the historical re-enactment event, which will run from Friday, October 1, to Sunday, October 3.
