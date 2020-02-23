Home   News   Article

10 years ago

A historical re-enactment could be staged in Stamford in October if organisers get the go-ahead.

Stamford Town Partnership is looking for nearly £20,000 of funding from Lincolnshire County Council and Lottery funding scheme Awards for All to fund the historical re-enactment event, which will run from Friday, October 1, to Sunday, October 3.

