There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, October 20

There’s No Business Like Show Business - 7.45pm, Nassington Church. Performance by Yarwell and Nassington Britannia Band. Tony Cooper as compere. Tickets from Nassington Stores, Moulds Butchers and http://tinyurl.com/BritBand

French dancing - 8pm (third Friday of each month), Brewery House Studio, rear of Brewery House, next to the Northwick Arms, Ketton High Street. Bring nibbles, drinks and a musical instrument if you wish.

Stamford’s March To The Grave and the Peterborough based Destructors 82 - Voodoo Lounge, Mama Liz’s, North Street, Stamford. Tickets £5 from www.mamaliz.co.uk

Poetry evening - 7.30pm, Dunsby Village Hall. Bring your favourite poem(s) to share with and read out loud to others attending the evening. Dessert and coffee or tea will be supplied. Pre-book on 01778 440234. A contribution of £5 is requested. Proceeds will be shared between Dunsby Church and Dunsby Village Hall.

Domino drive - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £1.50.

Impressed exhibition - midday until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until October 25. Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Free entry.

Rutland Adult Open Art Exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Oakham. Runs until October 21. All pieces available to purchase. Run by Arts for Rutland: www.a4r.org.uk

Saturday, October 21

Showaddywaddy - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £26: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno: 8.30pm (doors 7.30pm), Bourne Corn Exchange. Eight-piece disco covers band. Tickets from wegottickets.com or in person from the venue, or calling 07464 764670

The Wandering Minstrels ‘The World of Gilbert and Sullivan’ - 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Concert tickets are £12.50 each from 01572 720506, from Oakham Wines, High Street, Oakham or on the door. Refreshments in the interval. Proceeds to Oakham Parish Church.

Tabletop sale/coffee morning - 9.30am, Bourne Corn Exchange. To book a table ring Audrey on 01778 426487. Filled rolls and homemade cakes. Proceeds to NSPCC.

Passion for Pumpkins with the Pumpkin Man - 5pm, Glaston Church. Entertainer covering biology, geography, history, horticulture, cooking and singing about pumpkins. £10 including a drink and nibbles. Book via suelee54@hotmail.com or 01572 823576. Proceeds to the village church and hall.

Grand ceilidh - 8pm (doors 7.30pm), Rippingale Village Hall, PE10 0TA. The elusive Black Dog Ceilidh Band opening with a dance display from Bourne Borderers Morris Team. Licensed Bar – Bring your own table nibbles. Tickets £7.50 from 01778 440444/ 07973711746 or wegottickets

Lunchtime music - midday, Great Casterton Church. Geoff and Don perform. Free entry - retiring collection.

Ladies play reading with murder mystery - 5.45pm, Great Casterton Church Hall. Includes a light supper and the play reading at 7pm. £15 per person, bring your own drinks. All welcome. Contact suecliffe@suecliffe.plus.com for more details and tickets.

Sunday, October 22

Jive Acres - 3pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £21 or concessions £19: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Annual lunch – 12.30pm, Bourne Corn Exchange. 12:30pm. Contact Karen to book on 01778 342006.

Monday, October 23

Nick Cope’s Family Show - 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £15 or concessions £14: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Tuesday, October 24

Francis Rossi: Tunes and Chat - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £41/£46/£81: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

West Deeping Heritage Talk – 7pm for 7.30pm, Village Hall, King Street, West Deeping, PE6 9HP. The birth of British Broadcasting and 101 years of broadcasting by freelance radio producer Clair Wordsworth, drawing on the final series of ‘Forgotten Musical Masterpieces’ for BBC Radio 2 presented by Barry Humphries. Admission including refreshments £3 at the door

Wednesday, October 25

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm (doors 7pm), The Blue Bell, Easton-on-the-Hill. Featuring Tom Wrigglesworth, Steve Hall, Alex Farrow and compere Tony Cowards. Tickets £12 in advance from 01780 763003 or www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Comedy night - 8pm, The Blue Bell, Easton-on-the-Hill. Tom Wrigglesworth, Steve Hall and Alex Farrow. Compere is Tony Cowards. Tickets £12 from 01780 763003.

Thursday, October 26

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm (doors 6.15pm, last orders for food 7.15pm), Grainstore Brewery, Oakham. Featuring Stephen Grant, Marcel Lucont, Finlay Christie and compere Jon Pearson. Tickets £13: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

The Wizard of Oz - 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Hosted by Ballet Theatre UK. Tickets £21/£18/£14: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne and District Flower Club - In Darby and Joan Hall, South Street, Bourne at 7.30pm. Flower demonstration by Marie Bradley entitled "Addicted to Strictly". Competition with the same title and this month’s stall will be scarves, beads and accessories. Visitors £8. Details from Ann Northen 01778 423353.

Open Mic Night - 7.30pm, Theatre Lounge, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street. Solo, duets, bands, spoken word. Free. Take part or listen.

Friday, October 27

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £16: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Model Village - 8pm, Manton Village Hall, Priory Road, LE15 8SU. Comedy play in which the audience can choose the ending. Tickets £12 (suited to age 14+) ticketsource.co.uk/newperspectives/t-ojzdjyk/annecowan38@gmail.com/07854505198