Lord Lieutenant receives knighthood

The Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Laurence Howard visited Buckingham Palace onThursday, December 8 to receive a knighthood.

Sir Laurence, 74, was knighted by The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his role of Lord Lieutenant during the past 15 years, which has seen him act as The Queen’s representative in the county.

Laurence, a former magistrate of 25 years, said that he had been “honoured” to serve the Queen during this time but that he also felt “enormously privileged” to represent the county of Rutland.

He added his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order award was as much a reflection of the selfless work carried out by the people of Rutland as it was of his own contribution to the county.

During the ceremony, the Prince told Sir Laurence that Rutland holds a special place in his memory.

The Prince was dressed in a RAF Marshall uniform and Sir Laurence said this was “splendidly appropriate” given the county’s historic connections with RAF Cottesmore and his role as Honorary Air Commodore of 504 Squadron Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

There to celebrate Sir Laurence’s special day was his wife Chris and his children Anna and Stephen.

He is due to step down from the role next March.