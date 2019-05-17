A1 Stamford delays following crash at Tinwell junction
Published: 11:41, 17 May 2019
| Updated: 11:42, 17 May 2019
A crash on the A1 southbound at Tinwell is causing delays to traffic today (May 17).
One lorry and a car were involved in the collision.
East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, but the people inside the vehicles were not seriously injured.
Police were called at 10.30am and closed a southbound lane while a large amount of debris was cleared from the road.
Delays stretched back to the A1 southbound B1081 Great Casterton and Tickencote exit.