A crash on the A1 southbound at Tinwell is causing delays to traffic today (May 17).

One lorry and a car were involved in the collision.

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, but the people inside the vehicles were not seriously injured.

A1 sign (10511196)

Police were called at 10.30am and closed a southbound lane while a large amount of debris was cleared from the road.

Delays stretched back to the A1 southbound B1081 Great Casterton and Tickencote exit.