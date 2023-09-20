Drivers have been warned of tailbacks on the A1 near Stamford this morning.

Leicestershire Police posted the news of a broken down lorry on the northbound carriageway in Rutland at 11am on Wednesday.

The HGV broke down close to the Woolfox junction.

The breakdown is on the A1 northbound near Woolfox

Police said it was causing some tailbacks which were expected to last for an hour and asked motorists using the route to allow extra time for their journeys.

The AA reported delays of nine minutes and increasing between Casterton Lane and the Empingham/Pickworth turn off, with an average speed of 10 mph.