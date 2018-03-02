Lorry overturns on A1 between Grantham and Stamford, trapping driver

Wintry weather has brought further chaos on the roads today.

The AA this morning has reported that a lorry has rolled over on the A1 southbound between the A151 and Broadgate Road.

One of the two southbound lanes are closed, which is affecting traffic heading towards Stamford and Stretton.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service also reported the collision just after 7.30am. They said they used a saw to remove the windscreen to release the driver.

Lincolnshire Police this morning said the A607 at Harlaxton was reported to be ‘impassable.’ But in their 2.30am update, they advised the situation may change.

The AA also said the A17 remains closed between Newark and Sleaford. The A52 from Boston to Skegness also remains closed.

Lincolnshire Police again repeated yesterday’s warnings for drivers not to make unnecessary journeys.

It has been another busy night for Lincolnshire’s gritting team. The gritters went out on their usual routes at midnight and at 3am, salting and ploughing more than 1,800 miles of road each time.

They have been dealing with trouble spots, with the support of local farmers and contractors.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “Drifting snow is still the biggest issue for us at the moment. We are clearing any build-ups as and when we become aware of them, and will continue to do so.

“However, with the high winds we’re experiencing, the snow can drift back quickly. That’s likely to continue for the next 24 hours or so.

“We’ve treated all our usual routes overnight, and we are now starting to get out to some of the county’s other roads.

“Looking ahead, there is the potential for further snow flurries today, particularly in the south of the county. However, the forecast is uncertain.

“We’ll continue to monitor the weather, and our gritters will be on-hand 24/7. There are still difficult driving conditions out there, so please check the latest updates before heading out, and make any necessary preparations.”

For more on the council’s gritting operations, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.