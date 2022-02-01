Home   News   Article

Lorry crashes into roof of hairdressers in St Leonard's Street, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 01 February 2022

An HGV has knocked a hole in the roof of a building dating from 1663 after becoming stuck in a narrow street.

The lorry driver, believed to be delivering to the High Street in Stamford, had attempted to turn right into St George’s Street from St Leonard’s Street shortly after 5am on Sunday morning (January 30).

But having decided the turn was too tight, the lorry reversed into The Changing Room hairdressers, hitting the roof.

