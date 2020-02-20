Home   News   Article

Fabulous fun activities for the family in Stamford on Friday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 20 February 2020

Families from across the area are invited to take part in fabulous fun activities, including a family musical flash mob, at Stamford’s Arts Around Town event from 11am to 4pm on Friday, February 21.

The programme includes:

* Circus Comes to Town with artist Karen Neale.

Fiesta Fiesta
Fiesta Fiesta

* Tremendous Tunes. Music, singing and more.

* Dance and movement with Beth from Mini Mondays, 11am to midday; 1pm to 2pm.

* Face painting with Jo Hollingworth at Stamford Library.

Dr Ken Circus act
Dr Ken Circus act

* Wildcats Theatre School workshops 11am to 11.45am; 12.30pm to 1.15pm. Pre-booking essential, £1.

* Bureau of silly ideas with Sid, Nancy and Annabel from 11am to midday; 3pm to 4pm in the High Street.

* Circus skills drop-in workshops, 11am to 12.15pm, 12.45 to 2.15pm and 3pm to 4pm in St George’s Church Place, Cheyne Lane.

* Marvellous making in the marquee, 11am to 4pm, near the library.

* Fabulous family walks with Ruth and Rachel from Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours, 11am and 2pm from Stamford Arts Centre.

* Pop up circus poetry with Darren Rawnsley, 11.30am to 12.30pm; 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Stamford Library.

* Curious cabaret, a family circus show at midday and 3pm at Stamford Methodist Church.

* Family musical flash mob 12.30pm and 2.30pm opposite the library.

* Science of circus showat 2.30pm and 4pm in Stamford Arts Centre. Pre-booked tickets £1.

Refreshments will be available at Stamford Arts Centre or Stamford Methodist Church.

Visit www.stamfordartscentre.com or contact 01780 763203 for full details.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizDays OutEventsFamilyMusicStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE