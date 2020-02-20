Families from across the area are invited to take part in fabulous fun activities, including a family musical flash mob, at Stamford’s Arts Around Town event from 11am to 4pm on Friday, February 21.

The programme includes:

* Circus Comes to Town with artist Karen Neale.

Fiesta Fiesta

* Tremendous Tunes. Music, singing and more.

* Dance and movement with Beth from Mini Mondays, 11am to midday; 1pm to 2pm.

* Face painting with Jo Hollingworth at Stamford Library.

Dr Ken Circus act

* Wildcats Theatre School workshops 11am to 11.45am; 12.30pm to 1.15pm. Pre-booking essential, £1.

* Bureau of silly ideas with Sid, Nancy and Annabel from 11am to midday; 3pm to 4pm in the High Street.

* Circus skills drop-in workshops, 11am to 12.15pm, 12.45 to 2.15pm and 3pm to 4pm in St George’s Church Place, Cheyne Lane.

* Marvellous making in the marquee, 11am to 4pm, near the library.

* Fabulous family walks with Ruth and Rachel from Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours, 11am and 2pm from Stamford Arts Centre.

* Pop up circus poetry with Darren Rawnsley, 11.30am to 12.30pm; 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Stamford Library.

* Curious cabaret, a family circus show at midday and 3pm at Stamford Methodist Church.

* Family musical flash mob 12.30pm and 2.30pm opposite the library.

* Science of circus showat 2.30pm and 4pm in Stamford Arts Centre. Pre-booked tickets £1.

Refreshments will be available at Stamford Arts Centre or Stamford Methodist Church.

Visit www.stamfordartscentre.com or contact 01780 763203 for full details.