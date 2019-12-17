Stamford in Bloom has become the 100th cause to sign up to LotterySK - South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery.

Launched two years ago by Ann Ellis, Stamford in Bloom has added floral colour to the town in both Summer and Winter.

The group has also been rewarded with a silver gilt award in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Ann Ellis with raised bed on Stamford High Street

A colourful raised bed has been planted at the top of Stamford High Street and distinctive floral chairs placed around the town adding festive cheer.

Ann said: “We rescue old chairs, take out the seats and replace with chicken wire to make unusual planters for our independent shops."

"They are planted with cyclamen, hellebores and holly for our Christmas theme."

A Stamford in Bloom chair planter

The chair planters were mentioned on Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time by landscape designer Bunny Guinness, from nearby Thornhaugh.

Ann said: "Now we need to get all our supporters and retailers buying lottery tickets and nominating us as their good cause so that we can do even more for the town."

Stamford in Bloom joins a wide range of registered causes using South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery to raise extra cash.

Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council and a champion of LotterySK since its launch, said how delighted he was to see good causes hit the 100 mark and lottery ticket-holders rewarded for their support.

A Stamford in Bloom chair planter

Coun Cooke said: “We have managed to help raise funds for a huge range of good causes, each making a distinct difference to their community, and what a great time to see some big wins for local ticket-holders.

"It proves the value of LotterySK as a truly local lottery.”

Non-profit organisations, charities, clubs and school parent teacher associations that operate in South Kesteven can join LotterySK free of charge and benefitting when their supporters buy tickets.

More than 100,000 tickets have been sold since the community lottery launch in September 2018, with 1,000 people playing each week.

Community groups receive 60 per cent of the ticket income and every week there is a chance for ticket holders to win £25,000.

Tickets costing £1 can be brought by visiting LotterySK.

One recent winner of £2,000 is a supporter of the 2nd Stamford Town Scout Group.

To read more news about Stamford in Bloom, click here.

Read more Human InterestStamford