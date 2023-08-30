Home   News   Article

Sonic boom over Stamford, Rutland and Bourne as Eurofighter Typhoon passes over from Coningsby

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 21:50, 30 August 2023
 | Updated: 22:13, 30 August 2023

A sonic boom could be heard over the Stamford, Rutland and Bourne area as a fighter aircraft passed overhead.

The Eurofighter Typhoon took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and as it accelerated over the area at 9.30pm a loud sonic boom could be heard, followed by a low rumble.

The aircraft reached 40,000ft and headed on a direct path towards West London before slowing a few minutes later and turning back towards its home base.

The path of the Eurofighter Typhoon as it passed over the Stamford area. Image: Flightradar / Google maps
The quick reaction aeroplane was travelling at up to 800mph, according to Flightradar.

The Typhoon was back at base by 10pm.

