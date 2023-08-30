Sonic boom over Stamford, Rutland and Bourne as Eurofighter Typhoon passes over from Coningsby
Published: 21:50, 30 August 2023
| Updated: 22:13, 30 August 2023
A sonic boom could be heard over the Stamford, Rutland and Bourne area as a fighter aircraft passed overhead.
The Eurofighter Typhoon took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and as it accelerated over the area at 9.30pm a loud sonic boom could be heard, followed by a low rumble.
The aircraft reached 40,000ft and headed on a direct path towards West London before slowing a few minutes later and turning back towards its home base.
The quick reaction aeroplane was travelling at up to 800mph, according to Flightradar.
The Typhoon was back at base by 10pm.