Supporters of a Christmas card shop have helped to raise £75,000 for charity.

The Cards For Good Causes pop-up shop in St John’s Church, Stamford opened in October and has seen many people pass through its doors to browse the vast selection of cards.

After a tricky trading period last year, volunteers and loyal customers, raised almost double 2021's figure with £75,000 going to charities.

Kate Riley and Keith Busfield outside the Cards For Good Causes shop in Stamford

Volunteer, Keith Busfield, said: "We set off at the beginning of the campaign not knowing where it would go but we managed to raise £75,000 for charities this year which is almost double last year's total.

"If you put it all together over the past three years we have raised £200,000, despite the trials and tribulations."

Cards for Good Causes is the trading arm of the 1959 Group of Charities which has 25 members including Barnardo’s, Save the Children and Parkinson’s UK.

As a not-for-profit organisation, all proceeds are given back to local and national charities.

"People were looking for cards from a particular charity which also echoes their lost one. Those backstories we heard with love and thankfulness," said Keith.

The Stamford branch of Cards for Good Causes was the second highest performer in the country, with only a popular London store ahead of it.

The Stamford store had almost a whole new team of volunteers, with about 30 people giving up their time to help.

"In many ways I would describe the atmosphere as thankful," said Keith.

"People coming in were actually pleased to get through 18 months of a really difficult time. They were pleased we were still there and it was a busy shop.

"There was also love. Love for other people in terms of wanting to send Christmas cards to those near and dear, or people they don't see very often."