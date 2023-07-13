Archie is a 12-year-old cocker spaniel looking for a home.

He is a lovely old boy and very friendly, his tail is always wagging.

Archie knows all his basic manners and sits and gives you his paw in exchange for a treat.

Archie the cocker spaniel

Despite his advanced age, Archie has plenty of get up and go and likes to play.

He even brings the ball back to you – most of the time!

Archie enjoys going for a walk and he is pretty good on his lead.

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne think Archie would like a fairly quiet home where he can relax in comfort and enjoy his days.

Archie is available for adoption or long term foster.

You can see more of Archie on the website www.threecountiesdogrescue.org

If you would consider looking after this lovely old chap please call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).