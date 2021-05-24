A group calling to reduce traffic in town centre neighbourhoods has won over support.

St George’s Residents’ Association was set up as a result of the road closure put in place while repair work was carried out at Marks and Spencer in Stamford. The section of St George’s Street between St Leonard’s Street and St Paul’s Street was closed to vehicles for five months, and residents living there saw huge benefits.

Chris McLeod, a founder member who lives on the corner of St George’s Street, said:

“Almost instantly we grew to 50-odd members and we are constantly growing.

The proposed area for a low-traffic neighbourhood in Stamford

“We put out a document to look at other issues and very quickly got involved with the low-traffic neighbourhood idea.

“We thought it made a lot of sense and devised a map signposting where traffic could be reduced or eliminated.”

The group now aims to include St George’s Square, St George’s Street, Maiden Lane, Gas Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Blackfriars Street, St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Place in a low-traffic neighbourhood.

If the idea is given the go-ahead, the streets would be closed to through-traffic, meaning people could drive to reach homes, businesses and parking, but not use it as a shortcut.

To push forward with the idea, members contacted councillors and council officers to see how to proceed.

Last month Philip Watt, a Lincolnshire County Council officer, joined the group on a ‘walkabout’ to get a first hand understanding of what the group is trying to achieve and reportedly ‘fully supported’ the plans.

Chris is hopeful that funding for the proposal will be identified in the next few weeks and said Philip sees the low-traffic neighbourhood as a project which could be completed this calendar year.

Chris believes that signage could be installed to reduce the speed to 20mph and the road outside the arts centre could be blocked to prevent rat-running.

He said: “We realise we can’t do everything at once.

“We’ve got two reasons we want to do what we are doing. It makes much more sense as they are narrow streets so shouldn’t be full of 40ft artics knocking bits off buildings.

“Secondly it creates a better environment for visitors.

“One important thing after covid is that we want to attract people into the town.”