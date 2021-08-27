A parish council’s efforts to reduce a speed limit along an approach road to Stamford has prompted calls to replicate their fight elsewhere.

A stretch of road between Bottle Lodges and the 30mph signs close to the William Cecil hotel in Stamford looks set to be reduced from a 50mph limit to 40mph.

Wothorpe parish councillors have lobbied Peterborough City Council to make the change to the B1081 near Burghley Park, highlighting accidents that had happened along the short stretch, some involving parked vehicles.

Newstead Lane corner in Uffington Road. Image: Google Maps

At a meeting on Tuesday, members of Stamford Town Council voted to send a letter of support to Wothorpe Parish Council.

Coun David Taylor, who had updated members on the campaign added: “It does beg the question, are there any other roads where we might want to do the same?”

Coun Breda Griffin suggested the Uffington Road approach to Stamford, which has a 50mph limit around the Newstead Lane bend.