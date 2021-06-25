A surprise presentation has taken place for a woman who has helped to raise more than £1m for Cancer Research.

Annette Beeton, who is chairwoman of the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies Society, was honoured with an afternoon tea on Tuesday.

The event at the William Cecil in Stamford recognised her fundraising efforts as she takes a step back from the group.

Gill Burgess, Annette Beeton and Laura Holland

Laura Holland, from of Cancer Research UK, said: “She’s been a huge support to Cancer Research UK.

“Locally she is well-known but also nationally for her continued support. On behalf of the charity I thank her for all of her hard work.”

Annette has led the group for more than 20 years and was inspired by her career in nursing when she cared for children with cancer when survival was unlikely.

It inspired her to organise many events with fellow committee members, building relationships with businesses and other donors, and giving talks about the charity.

Annette said: “When you set out you don’t think how far you are going to go, you just think you want to raise money.

“We have had some fantastic events and received help from people locally.”

Annette has known many friends to have suffered from cancer and her husband was also diagnosed with it but luckily recovered after an operation.

“Cancer is something that’s always there,” she said. “At the moment more people are surviving but there’s still a lot that aren’t surviving so we’ve got more to do.”