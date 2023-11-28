A shopping loyalty card has been relaunched for the festive season.

The Stamford Card offers discounts at more than 140 local shops and businesses while raising money for educational bursaries.

The card was first launched by Stamford Schools in 2020 as part of the Shop Stamford campaign.

For a £10 monthly subscription, owners can take advantage of discounts at shops, cafes, hotels and attractions in and around Stamford. All of the subscription fees are then used to provide bursary assistance to pupils attending the school.

Principal Will Phelan said: “The schools are an integral part of the Stamford economy with the volume of footfall they bring into the town and the level of employment they provide locally.

“The partnership within the town simply highlights the strength of our local community and our ability to work as one team for the overall benefit of Stamford as a destination.

“The Stamford Card is an excellent example of the symbiotic relationship between the schools and the town, and in particular of the mutual benefits of working together.”

He added: “The next step for Stamford is to increase the number of students that can be awarded a transformational bursary.”

Shoppers can view the full list of offers and sign up for a Stamford Card online at wwwstamfordschools.org.uk/stamford-card

