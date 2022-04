A brood of lucky ducklings has been rescued from a drain.

The tiny youngsters dropped through the gaps in the drain cover in Bath Row, next to Stamford Meadows, a popular hang-out for ducks.

Fortunately firefighters from Stamford were able to fetch them out to the safety of a bucket.

Safe and sound. Photo: Neil McIvor

The episode was captured by Pride of Stamford Litter Picker Neil McIvor, who cleans up the Meadows regularly.

The drain cover is lifted to reveal the tiny birds. Photo: Neil McIvor

A firefighter delves into the drain. Photo: Neil McIvor