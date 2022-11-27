Young people with Down’s syndrome have created a flower display outside a popular café.

Volunteers at the Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill have planted purple crocuses as part of its partnership with the rotary ‘Purple4Polio’ campaign.

The campaign helps to fund polio vaccines for people living in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the only countries where a significant polio problem remains.

William and Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley president Alan Kinch get planting bulbs

Volunteers at the café, which is run by young people with Down’s syndrome, decided to plant the crocuses in the shape of a birch tree leaf, which they believe is a symbol of luck.

Chris Harrison-Smith, a member of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, said: “Our young helpers from the Birch Tree Café were a joy to work with.

“It was our pleasure to encourage them to get stuck in.”

He added that the café provides an opportunity for young people to engage in meaningful roles in the community and build the skills that will help them to work and become self sufficient.

Customers and village residents will be able to enjoy the café’s ‘lucky leaf’ of flowers next spring.

Birch Tree Café is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm.