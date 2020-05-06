A schoolboy is running 100km around his garden and town to raise money for his favourite zoo.

Luke Warren, who is in Year 10 at St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford, is hoping to raise £300 for Hamerton Zoo.

The 10-year-old, who lives with parents Louise and Matt, and twin brother Adam on Empingham Road, wants to raise awareness of the hardships zoos are facing during the coronavirus lockdown.