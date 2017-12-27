Lunch in memory of flying ace was ‘best yet’

This year’s memorial lunch to remember flying ace Johnnie Johnson has been declared ‘the best yet’.

A special anniversary meal was held at RAF Wittering earlier this month to celebrate the life of Air Vice Marshal Johnnie Johnson. Spitfire pilot Johnnie grew up in Leicester and joined the RAF in 1939 where he soon became known as a flying ace who individually shot down 34 enemy planes in aerial combat in the Second World War. Sadly, Johnnie died aged 85 in 2001, but the Johnnie Johnson Appreciation Society continue to celebrate his life with the annual lunch. This year’s event was attended by eight members, pictured above.

John Edwards, pictured holding a special memorial bust of Johnnie, said this year’s lunch was the “best yet”. He paid tribute to staff at RAF Wittering for putting on a “first-class lunch”, saying everyone had a fantastic time.Photo: Lee Hellwing