A care home offers “high-quality care and support”, an inspection has found.

Grand View Care Home in Stamford, has this month received a good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection team found that the ‘all inclusive luxury’ care home in Uffington Road provides “high-quality care and support” to its residents and is “clean, well-maintained, and safe.”

MSMP Grand View Care Home. Photo: Google

The report said: “People were happy with the care they received. Staff were kind, caring and supported people's independence.”

Hannah Woodcock, manager at Grand View Care Home, said: “We are delighted to have been rated ‘good’ by the CQC.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who are committed to providing our residents with the best possible care.”

It was the first inspection of the 80-bed care facility since it opened in July 2021.

The home was built by Alysia Caring, which has care homes in Peterborough, Ipswich and Barleythorpe.

Grand View provides residential, nursing and dementia care as well as short respite stays for people.

In addition to restaurants on each of the three floors, the home has a hairdressing salon, a pub called The Welland Arms, a cinema and a restaurant which residents can reserve to have a meal with visitors.