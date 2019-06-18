Five luxury homes approved for Great Casterton
Five detached homes “of considerable quality” have been approved for the site of the former Barkers paint works in Great Casterton.
WL Developments (Great Casterton) Ltd has received planning approval from Rutland County Council for the stone-built homes off Old Great North Road.
A new access off Water Lane would serve the homes and industrial buildings would be converted on the 3464m square site.
Work to demolish the industrial buildings has started after consent for this was given last year.
Great Casterton Parish Council supported the application but warned that Water Lane needs to be wider as this scheme, plus Stamford North, would further fuel growing traffic numbers on the road.
