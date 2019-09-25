The World's Biggest Coffee Morning is the biggest fundraising event for UK charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

People in and around Stamford and Rutland are holding their own events that will raise money to pay for the nursing and other services that Macmillan provides.

Here you can find out which events are happening locally:

Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning(17538043)

Thursday (September 26)

Stamford - Stamford Auction Rooms (opposite Mole Country Stores), Uffington Road 10am-4pm. Also a chance to browse items for auction.

Ketton - Knit and Knatter Club, Carver Court, Empingham Road from 10.30am

Oakham - Brambles Day Centre, Rutland Care Village, Huntsmans Drive 10am-2.30pm

Oakham - Voluntary Action Rutland 2pm-4pm

Friday (September 27)

Stamford - Blackstone's Sports and Social Club, Lincoln Road 11am to 2pm

Stamford - Stamford Auction Rooms (opposite Mole Country Stores), Uffington Road 10am-4pm. Also a chance to browse items for auction.

Stamford - Stylistics Hair by Christina and Shelbe, 6a St Peter's Hill 9am-5pm. Book stall, singers, games and cakes.

Stamford - Cafe au Chocolat, Ironmonger Street 8.30am-5pm with a 10p donation per cup

Ketton - Northwick Arms from 10.30am-12.30pm on High Street

Oakham - Simmons Optometrists 9am-5.30pm

Oakham - Oakham CE School, Burley Road 8am-10.15am

Oakham - Brooke Hill Academy, Brooke Road 9am-10.30am

Whissendine - Fearneley's Ice Cream, Brickfield Farm, Whissendine Road 10am to 12pm. £5 for a tea/coffee and cake

Normanton - Waterside Cafe at the main car park 8am-4pm

Uppingham - Uppingham Community College, London Road 9am-12pm

Gretton - Sports and Social Club 11am-2pm

East Carlton - Cricket Club at the Village Centre 10.30am-12pm

Saturday (September 28)

Stretton - The Old School, Manor Road 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake, stalls, musicians and tours of the old school. Entry £4 includes refreshments and guided tour.

