Staff and managers at a pre-school and out-of-school club have been praised by inspectors.

Ofsted called at Madcaps in Market Deeping a month ago and gave it an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.

Inspectors said provision was ‘good’, with staff building positive relationships with children and making accurate assessments of their play and learning. They get to know children well, which supports children’s personal and emotional development.

The manager uses robust procedures to ensure suitable staff are recruited and staff are monitored well, with regular meetings to reflect on and improve practice. The well-qualified staff receive good support and attend further courses.

The staff also provide a wide range of interesting and exciting activities that motivate children to learn and be involved.

Staff also support children’s communication and language development well, follow children’s interests, and help them develop their early use of technology.

Ofsted also said staff offer flexible settling procedures, which helps children quickly become confident in their new environment and staff help children become independent.

Their report added: “Children are making good progress and are developing typically for their age and stage of development. They are forming firm friendships and they show respect for each other. Children gain the skills that prepare them well for the next stage of their learning and the eventual move to school.”

Madcaps, which is based in Market Deeping CP School in Willoughby Avenue, has ten childcare staff, caring for 125 children aged two to 11.

Manager Susie Bell said: “We were really pleased with the report although it didn’t reflect comments made by the inspector that it was a very high ‘high’!”

Ofsted had said parent involvement could be improved, but Susie said Madcaps was already implementing new ways for them to be involved in their children’s learning.

Susie added: “We believe that childcare should always be safe and secure but also fun, engaging and challenging, we will continue to strive to make changes to ensure our practise is always exciting and fully supportive of children of all ages and abilities.

“Madcaps is proud of its achievements so far and celebrates the 25th anniversary in May next year.”