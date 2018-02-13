Magic of Harry Potter is brought to life at Stamford Library

The magic of Harry Potter was brought to life at Stamford Library on Saturday, February 3.

Nearly 100 children of all ages visited the library to take part in a series of activities celebrating the series and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Activities included being sorted into different houses, identifying creatures hidden inside eggs, painting a picture of a basilisk, dressing up and having their photos taken in a photobooth dressed as their favourite witch or wizard and wordsearches.

Jane Barber from the library said the annual Harry Potter Day is always popular with both children and adults alike, who have grown up with the books.

She said: “Each year it grows in popularity and this year was no different. It was a great day.”