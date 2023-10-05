There were grins to rival a Cheshire cat at a Mad Hatter-themed tea party.

The Cedars Care Home in Bourne held a charity coffee morning and bake sale on Friday last week (September 29) to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff dressed up as characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and residents were served baked biscuits and pastries.

The mad hatter's tea party for Macmillan Cancer Care at the Cedars Care Home in Bourne

There was then an afternoon of animal antics with Michelle’s Petting Party, finishing with a hen race.

Rebecca Aldred, senior general manager at the Cedars, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can.

“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for Macmillan and money for the charity.”

The mad hatter's tea party for Macmillan Cancer Care at the Cedars Care Home in Bourne

More than £85 was raised throughout the day.

The mad hatter's tea party for Macmillan Cancer Care at the Cedars Care Home in Bourne

The mad hatter's tea party for Macmillan Cancer Care at the Cedars Care Home in Bourne

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.